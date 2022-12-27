“The Russians will hit us”: the British were horrified because of the breakdown of their aircraft carrier

MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Daily Mail readers reacted to reports of numerous breakdowns of the main aircraft carrier of the British Navy HMS Prince of Wales.

According to the publication, the newest £3 billion ship spends most of its time in repairs due to constantly failing parts.

“We used to build beautiful ships, what went wrong?” asked a user with the nickname oldmaid.

“A couple of small Russian missiles will sink it. Was it worth the expense?” – also asked in the comments.

August 30, 11:09 am The British Navy confirmed that the propeller shaft was damaged on a broken aircraft carrier

“The navy has become a disgrace,” says Themanfromatlantis.

“It was built in the UK, what did you expect?” Vambo mocked.

“Not only this ship is broken, the whole country is in such a state,” summed up another participant in the discussion.

In the summer, the flagship of the British fleet withdrew from the coast of the United Kingdom to participate in joint maneuvers with the United States, but soon after that stood up for repairs due to damage to the propeller shaft.

This is not the first incident with the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales: in 2020, the ship was out of action for six months due to engine room flooding. Then I had to cancel the trip to the States, where the exercises with F-35 fighters were to take place.

HMS Prince of Wales is one of two new British Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers that entered the Navy in 2019.