MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The main failure of the outgoing year, Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev considers the European Union, which has lost its independence in the international arena.

“I would call the European Union and, perhaps, its leader, Germany, the main failure of the year. There was not even a hint of independence and an increase in the role of the EU, about which French President Emmanuel Macron spoke rather timidly and abstractly for some time. United Europe has actually lost its subjectivity in the international arena, whether it concerns security or diplomacy,” he told reporters.

Yesterday, 21:55 Medvedev made a “futuristic forecast” for 2023

According to him, the United States has achieved much more than they needed, “in its selfish desire” to weaken the main competitor – and today it is the European Union, not China. “They not only weakened, but actually ‘de-Europeanized’ Europe, leaving the Russophobic, pro-American, and by virtue of this already anti-European ‘lobby’ of the Eastern limitrophes to run the show in it,” the senator said.

As Kosachev noted, it is impossible not to feel blatant shame at the way European leaders “one by one repent of what has been the cornerstone of the policy of detente and cooperation and the triumph of diplomacy of previous generations of politicians since the days of Charles de Gaulle and Willy Brandt. Thus, the EU abandoned the long-established principles of cooperation with Russia, he stressed.

“Indeed, it is absurd to develop a close economic and energy interdependence with a partner if you plan to radically violate its security interests, cross every conceivable and unimaginable “red line”, refuse dialogue on security guarantees, push the military alliance to its borders for decades and set up neighbors against him up to the encouragement of coup d’état,” the senator said.