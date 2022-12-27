Burbock spoke about the path of Ukraine’s accession to the EU

CHISINAU, 27 December – RIA Novosti. Ukraine’s path to the European Union will be long and difficult, although the EU leadership will support Kyiv in the process of changing national legislation, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock.

“Ukrainians… see the future in Europe, in the EU. The road there will still be long and, of course, sometimes difficult, but we are doing our best to support Ukraine in the process of harmonizing its legal system and standards with EU standards, thereby paving the way for accession “, – said Burbock in an interview with the Romanian TV channel Digi 24.

According to her, the EU leadership must also prepare, since it is not enough just to “raise new flags over the Council building in Brussels.”

“We need to think about how we can remain able to act and make decisions in an enlarged Union. That is why we support reforms, for example, the application of a qualified majority voting system in a number of areas,” the minister said.

The heads of state and government of the European Union at the summit in Brussels on June 23 approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. The summit also announced its readiness to grant Georgia the status of a candidate for EU accession after it fulfills a number of conditions.