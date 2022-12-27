US President Declares Emergency in New York State | News

Report This Content

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, approved this Monday the declaration of emergency for New York after the severe effects of winter storm Elliot when almost 30 deaths were registered in the state.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted that the president “approved our request for a federal emergency disaster declaration as we help Western New York recover from this historic snowstorm.”

For his part, the head of the White House published that “I spoke with Governor Kathy Hochul to get an update on the extreme winter weather plaguing New York. We stand ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this.”

From this declaration, federal aid to the state and local governments was approved to alleviate the consequences and care for the victims while thousands of people trapped in their homes and roads are registered.

In this sense, the Department of the Interior and the Emergency Management Agency (FEMA, for its acronym in English) may take the appropriate measures to address the damage caused by Elliot, described as “once in a generation.”

I spoke with @GovKathyHochul to get an update on the extreme winter weather hitting New York. We stand ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this.

My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend. You are in my and Jill’s prayers. pic.twitter.com/Lt6eZ1YJR5

—President Biden (@POTUS)

December 26, 2022

Of the more than 50 deaths registered in the country, 27 correspond to New York and 18 specifically to the city of Buffalo, located in the northeast of the state on the shores of Lake Erie.

Accordingly, Gov. Hochul called it the “most devastating” storm in Buffalo’s history, meanwhile, she noted that “I cannot overstate how dangerous conditions continue to be.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



