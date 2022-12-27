Serbs in northern Kosovo set up new road barricades

MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Serbs in Kosovska Mitrovica in northern Kosovo have set up new roadside barricades, according to the Kosovo Online portal.

The video footage provided by the portal shows several trucks blocking the road. “This morning, a new barrier was installed in the area of ​​Bosnjachka Mahala near the technical school,” the portal reported on Tuesday.

As noted, the Serbs said they would remove the barriers only after their demands for the release of a number of persons detained by the Kosovo Volban authorities, as well as the withdrawal of special police forces stationed in the northern part of Kosovo, are met.

Earlier, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said that President Aleksandar Vucic ordered the armed forces to be transferred to the highest degree of combat readiness.

Tensions remain in Kosovo and Metohija. Police in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in December detained several police officers in the north on suspicion of war crimes during the 1998-1999 conflict and terrorism. On December 10, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades because of this and are on duty on the highways in the north of the region.

The situation on the barricades themselves in the municipalities of Leposavić, Zvecan and Zubin Potok remains peaceful, with local Serbs on duty in tents at night. During the day, local women also come out to the barricades. In the Serbian segment of social networks, videos of the movement of military equipment in the municipality of Raska and the flight of Mi-35 helicopters of the country’s Air Force are being distributed.

The Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, on December 15 submitted Pristina’s application for EU membership to the Czech Republic presiding in the Council of the European Union. In response, the Serbian Ministry of Defense transmitted a request to the command of the NATO KFOR mission to introduce a limited contingent of up to 1,000 Serbian police and military forces into Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1244. A number of EU countries – Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia and Romania – do not recognize Kosovo.