Oman will supply Japan with more than two million tons of gas per year

DOHA, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Oman’s state-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply company on Tuesday signed agreements with three Japanese companies to begin supplying LNG to Japan from 2025, Oman’s ONA news agency reported.
“The Omani company has signed agreements with three Japanese companies for the supply of about 2.35 million tons of LNG per year, starting in 2025. Contracts with Japanese companies are for five to ten years,” the agency said.
In addition, according to the agency, representatives of Japan and Oman at a meeting in Muscat extended the agreement on cooperation in the oil and gas sector, as well as in the field of “clean” energy, agreeing on cooperation in the use of hydrogen, ammonia fuel and methane production.
Earlier, Japan signed agreements with Saudi Arabia on the production of hydrogen.
Minus a trillion: Europe spends the last on imported gas

