China ends quarantine for those entering the country | News

China will eliminate the mandatory quarantine for those who travel to the country on January 8, the health authorities reported on Tuesday, a measure that adds to the lifting of restrictions announced for early December.

Presidents of Russia and China will meet before the end of the year

According to a statement published this Tuesday on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, travelers bound for China are advised to undergo a PCR test within 48 hours prior to their departure.

In case the result is positive, it is recommended that they postpone the trip until it is negative again.

#China announced that as of January 8, it will downgrade the level of emergency with which it manages Covid-19 and will stop requiring quarantine for travelers arriving from other countries pic.twitter.com/UI36TBu3zO

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

December 27, 2022

Travelers no longer need to request a health code from Chinese diplomatic and consular missions. According to the statement, they must declare their state of health on the customs card.

China will remove restrictions on international passenger flights, gradually increase the number of flights and optimize route distribution, according to the statement.

The airlines will continue to carry out disinfections on board, and passengers must wear face masks when they fly, according to official information.

China will continue to optimize arrangements for foreigners traveling to China for work, business, study, family visits and meetings, and will facilitate visas accordingly, according to the statement.

The changes are in line with the optimized nationwide epidemic prevention and control measures.

From January 8, China will downgrade disease management from Class A to Class B under the country’s law on the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and remove it from quarantine infectious disease management in a change part of its epidemic response policies.

Chinese authorities stressed today that downgrading the level of management of Covid-19 does not mean abandoning all disease control measures and assured that they are ready to deal with any risk.

According to Liang Wannian, director of the National Health Commission, the reclassification of the pathology from A to B as of next January 8 is a sign that the country is one step closer to leaving the pandemic behind.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

