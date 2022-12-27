World

At least 15 injured in Indian leopard attack

NEW DELHI, December 27 – RIA Novosti. At least 15 people were injured in the Indian state of Assam as a result of attacks by a leopard, according to the Times of India TV channel, citing state police.
“Many of the wounded were bitten and needed to be hospitalized. They are now out of danger. But more and more injured people are being admitted to Jorhat Medical College Hospital,” hospital spokeswoman Purnima Barua said.
Among the victims are forestry workers, children and women. Most of the wounded arrived at the hospital from the campus of the Rainforest Research Institute, located on the outskirts of the city of Jorhat. Forest Department officials said the animal most likely invaded the campus looking for food from the nearby Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary.
Ranjit Konwar, a spokesman for the city of Jorhat, said that in the evening the leopard began to attack local residents in the villages adjacent to the institute, surrounded by tea plantations.
“The animal has become very aggressive. We have set up traps inside the campus to capture it. Efforts are being made to trace it,” he said.
Konwar added that all campus residents have been advised to stay at home.
November 3, 23:31

Media: in Cameroon as a result of the attack of a hippo killed seven people

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

