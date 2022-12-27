South Korea raises planes on false alarm about reappearance of drones

SEOUL, December 27 – RIA Novosti. South Korea raised planes and helicopters on a false alarm, due to the fact that the military mistook a flock of birds for the reappearance of DPRK drones, according to the South Korean portal OhmyNews.

South Korea’s armed forces were again put on alert Wednesday after unidentified objects appeared in the northwestern part of the country near the inter-Korean border, which initially appeared to be North Korean drones. It is reported that combat aircraft and helicopters were sent to the scene, but the objects turned out to be a flock of birds.

“Today there was an incident, but it turned out that these were not North Korean drones, but a flock of birds,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea told the portal. According to the source, traces of unknown objects were spotted around 13.00 (07.00 Moscow time), and their verification continued until 16.00 (10.00 Moscow time). As a result, the pilots made sure with their own eyes that they were birds.

In the process, the local authorities in Ganghwagun County sent a message to residents to be careful about the possible presence of drones in the area of ​​the uninhabited island of Sokmo, in connection with which the media speculated about the repeated invasion of North Korean drones.