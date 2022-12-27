The media announced the change of the German ambassador to Russia

BERLIN, December 27 – RIA Novosti. In 2023, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr will be replaced by Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, deputy head of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) faction in the Bundestag, Spiegel reports on Tuesday.

“A change in leadership is coming at the German embassy in Moscow. Next summer, FDP politician Alexander Graf Lambsdorf will become the new ambassador,” the newspaper writes, citing sources in the government.

Previously, Lambsdorff was expected to be an ambassador to the United States, but at the moment, due to the situation in Ukraine, the government decided to send an experienced politician to Moscow, Spiegel notes.

Lamsdorf is a diplomat by training and is considered one of the coalition government’s most experienced foreign policy specialists.