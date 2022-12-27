World
Deputy Zhurova called the conditions for the resumption of the dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow
MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova told Lenta.ru that he who convinced the Ukrainian side to accept Russian conditions for negotiations will become a peacemaker.
The MP noted that several attempts to re-seat Ukraine at the negotiating table by French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan were unsuccessful.
Zhurova stressed that Russia is ready to resume dialogue with Ukraine, but Kyiv stubbornly makes unacceptable demands.
“As a result, the one who convinces the Ukrainian side to accept our conditions will be the peacemaker. This person must convince Ukraine. We don’t need to be convinced of anything. I don’t think that the biggest problem is to put Putin and Zelensky at the table negotiations. The question is to convince Zelensky that he should not say what he is saying now,” Zhurova said.
Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission, Dmitry Kuleba, said that the Ukrainian authorities would like to hold a “peace summit” by the end of February, preferably at the UN platform, with the organization’s Secretary General António Guterres as a possible mediator. Guterres’ office indicated that he was ready to mediate only with the consent of all parties, including Russia. First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, in response to Kuleba’s statements, noted that a “peace summit” without Russia’s participation in it is impossible.
