“As a result, the one who convinces the Ukrainian side to accept our conditions will be the peacemaker. This person must convince Ukraine. We don’t need to be convinced of anything. I don’t think that the biggest problem is to put Putin and Zelensky at the table negotiations. The question is to convince Zelensky that he should not say what he is saying now,” Zhurova said.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission, Dmitry Kuleba, said that the Ukrainian authorities would like to hold a “peace summit” by the end of February, preferably at the UN platform, with the organization’s Secretary General António Guterres as a possible mediator. Guterres’ office indicated that he was ready to mediate only with the consent of all parties, including Russia. First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, in response to Kuleba’s statements, noted that a “peace summit” without Russia’s participation in it is impossible.