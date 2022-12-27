South Korean military to improve drone tracking capabilities

SEOUL, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The South Korean military has vowed to thoroughly test and improve its drone tracking capabilities after the army failed to destroy North Korean drones that had infiltrated the country, the South Korean Defense Ministry said.

Earlier it was reported that the South Korean army acknowledged its limited ability to track and destroy enemy small reconnaissance drones after failing to destroy five DPRK small drones that penetrated the territory of the country on Monday. The military explained that they missed the drones, among other things, because they could not attack in areas with civilians.

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol at a government meeting on Tuesday promised to strengthen the military’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, accelerate the planned creation of a drone unit in the army, and introduce stealth drones.

The military plans to conduct appropriate regular exercises and implement systems to destroy drones without harming civilians.

“Our army will carefully check how each unit operates strike equipment and reconnaissance equipment to prepare for provocations by enemy drones, and will also aggressively introduce strike assets, while at the same time actively exploiting reconnaissance equipment so as to detect enemy drones at the very beginning,” said the head of the operations headquarters of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Kang Shin Chul, at a briefing by the South Korean Ministry of Defense.

He also said the Army will provide “non-kinetic” strike capabilities such as lasers and radars, signal jamming systems, and stealth drones to bolster overall anti-drone operational capabilities. In addition, the military will insist on the speedy creation of an unmanned aerial vehicle unit to conduct reconnaissance and surveillance operations over key enemy military installations.

It was previously reported that five North Korean drones invaded South Korea on Monday morning. According to the military, these were small-scale drones with a wingspan of two meters. Seoul responded by launching fighter jets, helicopters and other means to destroy drones. The South Korean military carried out the operation for five hours, from helicopters fired about 100 shots from 20-mm cannons at drones, but could not shoot down the drones, which partially returned to North Korea, partially disappeared from the radar.

Four out of five North Korean drones entered South Korea from the western side of Ganghwa Island and remained in the same area. The South Korean military suggests that they were needed to divert attention. After that, they disappeared from the radar of the military and did not appear again. The fifth drone penetrated the border between Gimpo and Paju and descended to the northern border of the Seoul metropolitan area, after which it returned to the DPRK. According to some media in South Korea, he could even go down to the central district of Seoul Yongsan, where the country’s new presidential administration is located.

Seoul responded by sending manned and unmanned reconnaissance assets and equipment to adjacent areas of North Korea north of the military demarcation line (inter-Korean border – ed.), where they also filmed the main military infrastructure of the DPRK.