Former Maldives president sentenced for corruption | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Maldives Criminal Court sentenced former President Abdulla Yameen on Monday to 11 years in prison plus a fine of the equivalent of five million dollars after convicting him of corruption and money laundering, sources close to the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Maldives president investigates plot against his government

At the hearing, Yameen was accused of receiving illegal commissions from a private company for the construction of a tourist complex on the island of Aarah, in the Vaavu atoll, according to local media reports.

Hence a sentence of seven years in prison and the imposition of a fine of five million dollars, convicting him of money laundering, declared the president of the court, Ahmed Shakeel.

Likewise, Yameen was also sentenced to four years for receiving bribes and due to acts of corruption.

In early 2019, the politician was sentenced to five years in jail and a $5 million fine for embezzling $1 million in state funds. According to the prosecution, these were acquired by leasing rights to develop tourist complexes.

After the decision, Yameen served house arrest in 2020 and was released months later, alleging failures in an evidentiary document, returning to active politics.

When the verdict of the Criminal Court against Jameen was made public, his supporters took to the streets of Male, the capital, to protest the court sentence.

The Maldives Prison Service said the former president was transferred to Maafushi prison, one of the inhabited islands of the Kaafu atoll.

Abdulla Yameen is the presidential candidate for the Maldives Progressive Party for the elections scheduled for 2023.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report