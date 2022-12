WSJ: Kissinger called the reason for the modern “leadership vacuum”

Earlier, Kissinger, in an article for the Spectator, outlined his ideas about how he sees the future world between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the European security architecture. He suggested that in this conflict, it was time to take advantage of the changes made and turn them into a “new structure” to reach agreement. At the same time, the former secretary of state called the absence of Russia in the new world order after the end of the conflict in Ukraine unacceptable.