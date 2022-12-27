WSJ: Kissinger called the reason for the modern “leadership vacuum”

“The question that worries Kissinger is whether this channel is collapsing—are elite schools no longer offering such rigor and discipline, is the culture of ‘deep literacy’, as he calls it, collapsing to the point where society is more does not have the wisdom needed to prepare new generations to lead.It’s not just about college professors stupefying education.It’s about whether the depth and rigor of classical science can withstand the challenge of the more visual culture and shorter attention spans that are being promoted. electronic media,” the author noted.