WSJ: Kissinger called the reason for the modern “leadership vacuum”

MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger called the lack of wisdom among the world‘s leaders the reason for the current “leadership vacuum,” according to The Wall Street Journal columnist Walter Russell Mead.
Explaining Kissinger’s opinion, Mead said that he sees the main guarantee of a leader’s success as the ability to bridge the gap between public opinion in their countries and the compromises inevitable in international diplomacy.
“The world cannot be as Sinocentric as Chinese public opinion wants it to be, as democratic or enlightened as many Americans would like it to be, as Islamic as many Muslims would like it to be, as developmentally sensitive as some African and Latin American countries want it to be, or as shocked by French grandeur or admiring British moral leadership as the inhabitants of these countries desire.
Kissinger, on the other hand, fears that fewer and fewer conditions remain for the formation of a sober view of possible compromises. The leaders the ex-secretary of state considers great — Konrad Adenauer, Charles de Gaulle, Richard Nixon, Anwar Sadat, Margaret Thatcher and Lee Kuan Yew — came from the middle class rather than the social elite, which gave them a more balanced view of the world. However, they received an education that prepared them psychologically, intellectually, and culturally for effective and disciplined work.

“The question that worries Kissinger is whether this channel is collapsing—are elite schools no longer offering such rigor and discipline, is the culture of ‘deep literacy’, as he calls it, collapsing to the point where society is more does not have the wisdom needed to prepare new generations to lead.It’s not just about college professors stupefying education.It’s about whether the depth and rigor of classical science can withstand the challenge of the more visual culture and shorter attention spans that are being promoted. electronic media,” the author noted.

Earlier, Kissinger, in an article for the Spectator, outlined his ideas about how he sees the future world between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the European security architecture. He suggested that in this conflict, it was time to take advantage of the changes made and turn them into a “new structure” to reach agreement. At the same time, the former secretary of state called the absence of Russia in the new world order after the end of the conflict in Ukraine unacceptable.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

