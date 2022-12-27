The MP called the price of exclusion of Russia from the UN

On the eve of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called for the exclusion of Russia from the UN, despite the fact that this is impossible according to the charter of the organization, in which the Russian Federation has a veto in its main body – the Security Council. The head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission, Dmitry Kuleba, said that Kyiv would like to hold a “peace summit” by the end of February, preferably at the UN platform with the organization’s Secretary General António Guterres as a possible mediator. However, according to Kyiv, as the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted, Russia should be invited to such a summit after the international court.