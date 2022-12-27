World
The MP called the price of exclusion of Russia from the UN
MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The idea to exclude Russia from the UN is absurd, the cost of destroying modern international institutions will be a global military conflict, State Duma deputy Oleg Morozov told RIA Novosti.
On the eve of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called for the exclusion of Russia from the UN, despite the fact that this is impossible according to the charter of the organization, in which the Russian Federation has a veto in its main body – the Security Council. The head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission, Dmitry Kuleba, said that Kyiv would like to hold a “peace summit” by the end of February, preferably at the UN platform with the organization’s Secretary General António Guterres as a possible mediator. However, according to Kyiv, as the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted, Russia should be invited to such a summit after the international court.
“This proposal is akin to the idea of excluding Russia from the modern world. Its absurdity lies in the fact that this is an attempt by Ukraine to draw all of humanity into a conflict with Russia. Modern international institutions can only be destroyed at the cost of a global military conflict, into which Kyiv is dragging the world,” he said. deputy.
According to the parliamentarian, such a scenario is unacceptable for most countries that do not want to pay with their well-being “for the ambitions of Zelensky and his entire Bandera junta.” Morozov believes that instead Zelensky will be “politely” advised to negotiate with Moscow. “The world is more likely to abandon Ukraine than Russia. Therefore, Zelensky “wakes up dashingly”, not realizing that most of humanity is not interested in a global conflict with Russia,” Morozov concluded.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
