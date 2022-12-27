North Korea tested its drones and probed South Korea’s air defense, expert says

MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The DPRK was testing its own drones, while simultaneously testing the effectiveness of South Korea’s air defense, but due to loss of control, the drones went deep into the airspace of a neighboring country, military expert Alexei Leonkov told RIA Novosti.

On Monday, five North Korean drones entered South Korean airspace, one of them reaching the Seoul area. In South Korea, fighters, helicopters and other means were launched into the air in response, in five hours they fired about 100 shots from 20-mm cannons at the drones, but could not bring them down. At the same time, one attack aircraft crashed for an unknown reason.

“To let scouts fly in the region of the parallel, maybe even climb into the airspace – this is always a temptation. Manned vehicles, of course, are much more noticeable for air defense systems. In addition, the DPRK is probably aware of how the American Patriot screwed up the Houthis drones in Saudi Arabia. I think, having this information, the DPRK decided to test what South Korea has with air defense,” Leonkov said.

However, apparently, for some reason, control of the drones was lost, and they went deep into South Korea. “North Korea has not previously been seen in the leading countries in the development of drones, but they follow trends and create their own aircraft on their own. Probably, control was lost as a result of a malfunction or electronic warfare,” the expert noted.

Leonkov stressed that the situation demonstrated the unpreparedness of the ground component of the South Korean air defense system to respond to the flight of drones.

“That is why South Korea took off helicopters and planes to intercept North Korean drones. In theory, the air defense should have worked and slammed the drones as soon as they crossed the border. Now there is a stir in the military circles of South Korea in connection with this, since this is a new kind provocative actions on the part of Pyongyang, and now we need to prepare for it,” he said.

The expert noted that various kinds of provocations and counter-provocations are constantly taking place on the 38th parallel.