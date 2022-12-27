South Korea shoots down its North neighbor’s drones | News

Report This Content

The South Korean Defense Ministry reported Monday that some five drones from its northern neighbor had crossed into the airspace south of the 38th parallel, prompting the South Korean military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters and, to shoot down at least four.

According to the first Defense Ministry statement, the South Korean military fired on the drones, but added that it could not confirm if any drones were shot down; although the information was later rectified to specify that four were shot down.

The Defense Ministry reported that four of the drones flew around the island of Ganghwa and one flew over the airspace north of the capital, Seoul.

The entity itself said that “this is a clear provocation and an invasion of our airspace by North Korea.”

In response to the drone flights, the South Korean military says it has sent “its manned and unmanned reconnaissance assets to the inter-Korean border region, with some of them crossing into North Korean territory.”

Such forces, according to Seoul, “carried out a reconnaissance mission, including filming of North Korean military facilities.”

The last time a North Korean drone was detected south of the de facto inter-Korean border was in 2017, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

At the time, Seoul said it had recovered a crashed North Korean drone that was spying on a US-made missile system in the country.

North and South Korea are officially at war, although a de facto agreement separates the two territories along the 38th parallel North.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



