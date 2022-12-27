Berlusconi says he hasn’t talked to Putin for a long time

“I haven’t talked to him for a long time. After all, the Gregorian calendar is not accepted in Russia. Orthodox Christmas falls on January 7, so Christmas has not yet arrived for Russians,” Berlusconi said in an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica, answering the question whether he received congratulations for Christmas from Putin.

In October, the LaPresse news agency published an audio recording of Berlusconi’s speech at a meeting with deputies of his party, where he said that he had reconciled with Putin, with whom he had a long-term friendship, having received 20 bottles of vodka as a gift from the Russian leader, the former prime minister also said that the Russian president called him “the first of my five real friends.” The press service of “Forward, Italy” denied this information.