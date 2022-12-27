Two Russians detained in India for breaking into a skyscraper

NEW DELHI, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The police of the Indian city of Mumbai detained two Russians who entered the territory of the Imperial Twin Tower skyscraper to shoot a video, reports Times Now.

According to police, the youths planned to film a video of them descending from the outside of the 60-story apartment complex. The accused – 33-year-old Roman Proshin and 25-year-old Maxim Shcherbakov – have been arrested and will face trial.

“The guard saw them, caught them and contacted the police. During the interrogation, both of them told the police that they climbed the stairs to the 58th floor of the tower and were going to go down from outside, and had to record a video of their trick,” the police said.

The detainees are charged under the articles of the Indian Penal Code on illegal entry into a home and criminal conspiracy. Russians can face up to 7 years in prison and a fine.

It is noted that the Mumbai police informed the Consulate General of the Russian Federation about the detention of the Russians.