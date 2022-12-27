World
A working breakfast of CIS leaders began in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The working breakfast of the leaders of the Commonwealth countries began in St. Petersburg.
The heads of the CIS countries gathered in the northern capital to sum up the results of 2022 and discuss plans for further cooperation in the most relevant areas for the Commonwealth.
The meeting takes place at the Russian Museum, the world‘s largest museum of Russian art.
Presidents of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia for a two-day informal summit. Aliyev and Berdimuhamedov had already returned home on Monday evening.
