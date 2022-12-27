Russia neutralizes Daesh-linked groups in Ukraine and Syria | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) together with the Investigative Committee in the Urals and the North Caucasus, reported on Monday that they stopped the activities of a community of sympathizers of the self-styled Islamic State (Daes in Arabic).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ukrainian attack on Russian military airfield kills three

According to the FSB note, reproduced by local agencies, such a group transported militants to Syria and Ukraine to join the ongoing military conflicts in both countries.

The information explains that “The Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee and the Federal Service for Financial Supervision, liquidated the terrorist community in the Ural and North Caucasian Federal Districts, the organizer of which and 18 members created an extensive interregional network to provide resources to the international terrorist organization”.

According to the FSB and the Investigative Committee, on instructions from Daesh emissaries, members of the community transported militants from Russia to the territory of Syria and Ukraine to “carry out military operations against the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as to finance the terrorism and justify terrorist activities”.

The arrests were carried out in Dagestan, Chechnya, the Tyumen region and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. As a result of the operation, eight participants who are now part of Daesh in Syria have been placed on the international wanted list.

The FSB reported in this regard “during the searches in the places of residence of the defendants, communication tools, payment instruments and personal computers were seized, in which photographic and video materials on the participation of members of the terrorist community were found. in the hostilities in Syria in the ranks of Daesh, as well as in the nationalist units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report