World

Russia neutralizes Daesh-linked groups in Ukraine and Syria | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) together with the Investigative Committee in the Urals and the North Caucasus, reported on Monday that they stopped the activities of a community of sympathizers of the self-styled Islamic State (Daes in Arabic).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ukrainian attack on Russian military airfield kills three

According to the FSB note, reproduced by local agencies, such a group transported militants to Syria and Ukraine to join the ongoing military conflicts in both countries.

The information explains that “The Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee and the Federal Service for Financial Supervision, liquidated the terrorist community in the Ural and North Caucasian Federal Districts, the organizer of which and 18 members created an extensive interregional network to provide resources to the international terrorist organization”.

According to the FSB and the Investigative Committee, on instructions from Daesh emissaries, members of the community transported militants from Russia to the territory of Syria and Ukraine to “carry out military operations against the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as to finance the terrorism and justify terrorist activities”.

The arrests were carried out in Dagestan, Chechnya, the Tyumen region and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. As a result of the operation, eight participants who are now part of Daesh in Syria have been placed on the international wanted list.

The FSB reported in this regard “during the searches in the places of residence of the defendants, communication tools, payment instruments and personal computers were seized, in which photographic and video materials on the participation of members of the terrorist community were found. in the hostilities in Syria in the ranks of Daesh, as well as in the nationalist units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Two Russians detained in India for breaking into a skyscraper

11 mins ago

A working breakfast of CIS leaders began in St. Petersburg

35 mins ago

Syria allowed overflight of Russian civil aircraft

1 hour ago

Musk found Medvedev’s predictions for 2023 absurd

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.