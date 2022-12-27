Syria allowed overflight of Russian civil aircraft

DAMASK, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The Syrian authorities have given permission for the passage of civil Russian aircraft through the country’s airspace, Basem Mansour, head of the civil aviation service, told RIA Novosti.

“The Russian Civil Aviation Service applied to the Syrian authorities for permission for Russian aircraft to cross its airspace, and the Syrian government immediately issued this permission,” the agency’s source said.

He noted that Damascus asked Moscow to provide a flight schedule to provide air corridors for aircraft and is still waiting for a response.

Mansour assured that the authorities are able to ensure a safe flight.

Now planes of Cypriot, Iraqi, Lebanese and Jordanian airlines fly through Syria to Lebanon and Jordan.

Since December 15, iFly has canceled or rescheduled all its flights to Egypt, which is why about 900 Russians are stuck there. The problems with flights, as the airline explained, arose due to restrictions for Russian air carriers to fly in Jordanian airspace. Rosaviatsia reported that it was negotiating the route, as iFly planned to fly over Syria, but did not provide the necessary information, and noted significant shortcomings in iFly’s flight documents.