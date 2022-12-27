World

Musk found Medvedev’s predictions for 2023 absurd

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. American businessman Elon Musk considered absurd the predictions of Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council of Russia, for 2023.
“These are definitely the most absurd predictions I have ever heard, and also show a striking lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy,” Musk tweeted in response to Medvedev’s post.
Thus, he continued to comment on Medvedev’s forecasts – earlier Musk called them “epic”.
Musk also set himself a “reminder” for Medvedev’s post, which should work in a year.
December 25, 23:33

Medvedev called 2022 a dramatic year

Medvedev made a “futuristic forecast” for 2023, according to which the price of oil will rise to $150 per barrel, and gas – up to $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, the EU will collapse, a civil war will begin in the United States, and Musk will win the elections of the broken US internal conflict.
Medvedev and Musk on Twitter have previously commented on each other’s posts and entered into controversy. So, in October, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, in response to Musk’s question about the situation in the Artyomovsk direction in the Donbass, invited him to Moscow for Victory Day.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Two Russians detained in India for breaking into a skyscraper

7 mins ago

A working breakfast of CIS leaders began in St. Petersburg

31 mins ago

Russia neutralizes Daesh-linked groups in Ukraine and Syria | News

56 mins ago

Syria allowed overflight of Russian civil aircraft

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.