Musk found Medvedev’s predictions for 2023 absurd

MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. American businessman Elon Musk considered absurd the predictions of Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council of Russia, for 2023.

“These are definitely the most absurd predictions I have ever heard, and also show a striking lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy,” Musk tweeted in response to Medvedev’s post.

Thus, he continued to comment on Medvedev’s forecasts – earlier Musk called them “epic”.

Musk also set himself a “reminder” for Medvedev’s post, which should work in a year.

Medvedev made a “futuristic forecast” for 2023, according to which the price of oil will rise to $150 per barrel, and gas – up to $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, the EU will collapse, a civil war will begin in the United States, and Musk will win the elections of the broken US internal conflict.