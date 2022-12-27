World
Musk found Medvedev’s predictions for 2023 absurd
MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. American businessman Elon Musk considered absurd the predictions of Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council of Russia, for 2023.
“These are definitely the most absurd predictions I have ever heard, and also show a striking lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy,” Musk tweeted in response to Medvedev’s post.
Thus, he continued to comment on Medvedev’s forecasts – earlier Musk called them “epic”.
Musk also set himself a “reminder” for Medvedev’s post, which should work in a year.
December 25, 23:33
Medvedev called 2022 a dramatic year
Medvedev made a “futuristic forecast” for 2023, according to which the price of oil will rise to $150 per barrel, and gas – up to $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, the EU will collapse, a civil war will begin in the United States, and Musk will win the elections of the broken US internal conflict.
Medvedev and Musk on Twitter have previously commented on each other’s posts and entered into controversy. So, in October, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, in response to Musk’s question about the situation in the Artyomovsk direction in the Donbass, invited him to Moscow for Victory Day.
