MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail were surprised by the statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba that Kyiv wants to hold a “peace summit” next year.

Portal users considered that this decision was facilitated by the trip of President Vladimir Zelensky to the United States, where he was told not the most pleasant news.

“Zelensky has clearly understood that the US bank will no longer be available to him after the Republicans take control of Congress,” Kellyrocks commented.

“Guess who just got back from the States and was instructed or warned that there would be no more money,” Getting Fedup said.

“How strange. Zelensky kept saying that there would never be peace talks, and now he suddenly became open to them. I wonder what made him change his mind,” Strange_Days asked.

“Why at the end of February? Is the money running out?” Squishy wrote.

On Monday, the Ukrainian authorities proposed holding a “peace summit” at the UN site by the end of February, with UN Secretary General António Guterres as a possible mediator. At the same time, Kyiv said that Russia should be invited to negotiations only after the “necessary international court.”

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on this proposal, noted that Russia has never followed someone else’s conditions.

In early November, Volodymyr Zelensky, following Western media reports that Kyiv was being pushed into a dialogue with Moscow, put forward conditions for the start of negotiations. According to him, this is “the restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all losses, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again.”