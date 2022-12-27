Presidents of Russia and China will meet before the end of the year | News

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold contact this week with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, while he did not specify the exact format or date.

Former Russian President Medvedev meets with President Xi Jinping in China

The spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dimitri Peskov, declared at a press conference that “this contact is being prepared. We will announce it together with our Chinese friends.”

Similarly, the Russian spokesman pointed out that it is premature to detail the format in which the contact will be made when referring to whether it would take place in person or virtually.

At the same time, Peskov ruled out the possibility of a similar meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in the midst of a context colored by the imposition of coercive measures by the European Union in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Last week, the former president and current vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, held a meeting in Beijing with the Chinese president where they discussed strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

The last face-to-face meeting between Putin and Xi took place last September in the Uzbek city of Samarkand as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

In that meeting, the head of the Kremlin affirmed that “the multifaceted ties between our countries are actively developing”, meanwhile, he pointed out that last year bilateral trade increased by 35 percent.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



