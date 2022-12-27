MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The hacker group RaHDit (“Evil Russian hackers”) published on the anti-fascist portal “Nemesis” the data of more than 1,000 Ukrainian “hackers”, Internet activists and SMM specialists who “dirty” in Russian social networks.

“We have prepared a pre-New Year series of lists that reveal cyber-fascists and their puppeteers from the security forces and the military. Let’s start by publishing over 1,000 IT Army of Ukraine and Save UA activists. The first are hacktivists, kids who were “given a button” and they they are squeezing, engaging in hooliganism, thinking that they are “hackers.” And the second are marketers, targetologists and SMMs who mischief in our social networks and pour slop,” the group’s telegram channel reports.

Two lists have been published on the Nemesis website in the “Network Terrorists” section. 759 people appear in the IT Army of Ukraine subsection. The list of SMM’s of the Save UA movement includes data on 406 people.

In November, RaHDit published on Nemesis the lists of cadets and teachers of the Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine, the server of which had been previously hacked by the Zarya group. Then the data of over 400 people were “leaked”, who will soon join the ranks of the Ukrainian special services, as well as those who train them.

The data contained registration addresses, telephone numbers, individual numbers from the state register of individuals, email addresses and pages on social networks, digital codes in instant messengers, and license plates.

At the end of September, “Evil Russian Hackers” posted on “Nemesis” information regarding 1.5 thousand active employees of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, including those working under cover in more than 20 countries at that time.

And in July, RaHDit hacked into the servers of the National Defense University of Ukraine, downloaded their training manuals, and instead left the “correct” ones – about the atrocities of the Kyiv regime in Donbass, and a month earlier posted the data of 700 employees of the SBU and the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

At the very beginning of the special operation, RaHDit simultaneously hacked all 755 Ukrainian government websites. As a member of the group told RIA Novosti on condition of anonymity, they set up a channel for transmitting data on the actions of the Ukrainian army, which fell into their possession, to the Russian military.