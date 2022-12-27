President Putin highlights cooperation between CIS countries | News

Report This Content

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, highlighted on Monday the cooperation between the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the framework of the informal summit that takes place in Saint Petersburg.

The president stated during the meeting that “we have to admit that divergences also arise among the CIS states. But the important thing is that we are willing to cooperate and we will continue to cooperate”.

In this regard, the head of state noted that “the key point in cooperation between the CIS countries is the maintenance of security and stability in our common Eurasian region.”

In this sense, he stated that although the challenges and threats from abroad increase every year, during 2022 security agencies, intelligence services and other structures “maintained close contacts”.

Similarly, Putin emphasized the importance of the Russian language as “a force that unifies our multinational states”, meanwhile, adding that common history, spiritual roots, cultures, customs, values ​​and traditions link the member countries.

Based on this, the head of the Kremlin stressed that the deepening of ties responds to the fundamental interests of the CIS, makes it possible to resolve socio-economic development problems more efficiently and strengthens regional stability and security.

At the same time, Putin explained that trade between Russia and the CIS members will reach 100 billion dollars by the end of the year, while he noted that trade between January and October increased by 6.6 percent.

The heads of state and government of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also took part in the meeting of the community created in 1991.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



