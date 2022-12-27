French family doctors start year-end strike | News

Report This Content

French family doctors began a strike from this Monday, December 26 and until January 2 to demand an increase in the consultation fee and an improvement in their working conditions, a movement that however promises to be less followed than that of principles December.

CMIO.org in sequence:

France registers 54,613 new cases of Covid-19 in a week

The authorities’ call for a “sacred union” of health professionals, hoping to “relieve” hospitals overwhelmed by the “triple epidemic” of Covid-19, flu and influenza, did not make them give up their movement the group called “Doctors for Tomorrow”.

The mobilization “will be a little smaller, let’s be honest, but nevertheless substantial,” predicted the founder of “Doctors for Tomorrow”, Christelle Audigier, who is already preparing for the national demonstration scheduled in Paris on January 5.

This new strike has the support of some unions (UFML, FMF, SML, Young Doctors).

On December 1 and 2, for the first time since 2015, all of France’s liberal medical unions call a strike, demanding that the state invest massively in the city’s medicine.

Long hours, administrative overload, the impression that they can no longer do their job well: they warn that if they do not change their working conditions, the city’s medicine will die, due to a lack of succession among the younger generations.

The measures adopted by the Executive in recent years to favor the installation of family doctors in rural areas, to avoid the so-called “medical deserts”, have ended up saturating the consultations in large cities, indicate the organizing organizations.

They are also protesting against the project to allow liberal nurses to write certain prescriptions to avoid collapse.

The Minister of Health, François Braun, considered this period inappropriate to carry out a strike, due to the end of the year holidays and the different waves of diseases that exist in the country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



