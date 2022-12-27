Media: Blinken suffered an unexpected fiasco

MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. An attempt by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to obtain information from Beijing about contacts with Russia and Germany failed, according to an article in Asia Times.

According to the author, Indian columnist and former diplomat Melkulangara Bhadrakumar, the US Secretary of State decided that in his “self-appointed role as world policeman” he had the right to be aware of all the affairs between Germany, China and Russia. “However, Blinken’s call to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, December 23, turned into a fiasco,” he writes.

According to Bhadrakumar, the head of the American foreign policy department “certainly expected to collect detailed information” about two high-level conversations that Chinese President Xi Jinping had last week: with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and United Russia party chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

The diplomat believes that Blinken probably came to the “reasonable conclusion” that Steinmeier’s call to Xi Jinping and Medvedev’s visit to Beijing were “by no means an accident,” which is why he “suspected something was wrong.” In both cases, Ukraine was mentioned among the topics of discussion, while Blinken “carried out his mission clumsily”, focusing on controversial US-China issues, especially the situation with the coronavirus in China, when he demanded “transparency for the international community.”

“It is not surprising that Wang Yi severely reprimanded Blinken for trying to ‘simultaneously engage in dialogue and engage in containment’ and ‘talk about cooperation, stick a knife in China’s back’,” the author sums up.

As the State Department previously reported, Blinken had a telephone conversation with the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, during which the parties discussed the need to keep communication channels open, and Russia’s special operation in Ukraine was also discussed. On Sunday, Wang Yi said that Sino-US relations have faced serious difficulties in the past year, while China has resolutely resisted provocations and pressure from the United States.

