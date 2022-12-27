Biden goes on a New Year’s holiday to a Caribbean island

WASHINGTON, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The White House announced the New Year’s vacation of US President Joe Biden, the American leader promised during this vacation to discuss with his family the prospects for his nomination in the elections in 2024, and then announce it officially.

“The President and First Lady will travel to Santa Cruz, Virgin Islands, where they will celebrate the New Year with their families,” the President’s timetable released by the White House reads.

Biden chose an island in the Caribbean Sea as his place of rest and, as expected, discussion of political prospects. According to the schedule, the president will travel there on Tuesday, December 27, and will return to the White House on January 2.

Biden previously said that he would officially announce plans for the next presidential campaign in early 2023. He stressed that he intends to participate in the elections, but wants to discuss it with his family. To do this, Biden was going to “slip away for a week” on vacation.