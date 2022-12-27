Traffic accident leaves six dead in South Africa | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The South African authorities reported on Monday the death of six people due to a head-on collision between two trucks on a road in the province of Limpopo, in the north of the African country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Death toll from explosion in South Africa rises to 15

According to the member of the Executive Council for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, the accident occurred in the morning on the N1.29 North road, in the Vhembe district.

Radzilani noted that all six victims died at the scene of the incident, including a baby, the 35-year-old driver and four passengers between the ages of eight and 15.

TRAFFIC UPDATE ��

Six people were killed in a crash between a bakkie and a truck on 26 December 2022, near the Baobab Toll Plaza on the N1 -29 in Vhembe District. Speeding is cited as a possible cause. MEC Florence Radzilani sends condolences to the bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/0opnELILBb

— Limpopo Department of Transport & Community Safety (@TransportLimCom)

December 26, 2022

The official stressed that law enforcement officials believe that speeding could be the cause of the accident.

In this sense, the transport safety authorities in the region called on drivers and passers-by to comply with traffic regulations.

“We continue to ask all drivers to obey the rules of the road,” Radzilani said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report