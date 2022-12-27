MOSCOW, December 27 — RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke before a “phantom” congress, which no longer has anything to do with political reality in the United States and where disputes are outlined over the issue of further support for Kyiv, this opinion was expressed on his YouTube channel by French politician, former MEP Florian Filippo.

Zelensky visited Washington on December 21, where he held talks with US President Joe Biden and addressed the US Congress. He said he did not know what a “just peace” with Russia looked like, but he was confident that he ruled out compromises on issues of territory and sovereignty.

According to Filippo, Zelensky is pursuing his policy with the support of American “hawks” and NATO.

However, not all congressmen were happy with Zelensky’s speech, in particular, “only 82 of the 213 Republicans in the House of Representatives came to listen to Zelensky, two-thirds were absent,” the politician said.

In addition, some members of the Republican Party refused to applaud, and Republican Kevin McCarthy concluded that “the United States should not give Ukraine carte blanche,” Filippo said.

“Other legislators have called for more careful scrutiny of funds allocated to help Ukraine and control how they are spent,” the French politician explained.

Filippo, referring to CNN data, also stated that “the part of Americans who think that we need to support Ukraine for as long as possible has decreased by 10 points compared to July this year.”

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, spending tens of billions of dollars on this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.