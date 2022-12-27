Record second warmest Christmas since 1947 in France | News

Report This Content

France experienced the second-warmest Christmas since reporting began in the nation in 1947, averaging 11.3 degrees Celsius (°C), according to weather agency Meteo France.

“Christmas 2022 was exceptionally warm in the country, with a national thermal indicator of 11.3°C on December 25 (that is, an anomaly of +5.5°C compared to normal),” the agency pointed out.

In this sense, only in 1997 did higher temperatures occur on December 25, the date on which Christmas is celebrated. On the other hand, the French agency indicated that the day before in Verdun, Meuse department, 26.3 degrees were reported, still in the winter season.

����️Noël 2022 is classed at the deuxième place des Noëls les plus doux after the debut of our measurements, derrière le 25 decembre 1997.

The national temperature indicator for December 25, 2022 at 11.3 °C compared to 11.7 °C on 12/25/1997.

�� pic.twitter.com/J1s4XCjCDZ

— Meteo-France (@meteofrance)

December 26, 2022

Other values ​​highlighted by the agency were those of Ayros-Arbouix with 24.5 in the Hautes-Pyrenees department; 23.3 in Tech, Pyrénées-Orientales; 22.4 in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Haute-Garonne and 21.4 in Socoa in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques.

According to Meteo France, the average of 11.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at the 30 reference weather stations. The year 2022 was also predicted to be the hottest France has ever measured.

“Marked by weather extremes, 2022 is a symptom of climate change in France. Remarkable in the current climate, it could become “normal” in 2050,” Meteo France noted.

In this sense, the entity added that 2022 thus ranks first among the hottest years, well ahead of 2020, which until now held the record.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



