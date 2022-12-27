World

Biden offers New York governor all resources to deal with bad weather

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, December 27 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation on Monday with New York Governor Kathy Hokul, during which he offered federal assistance in dealing with the consequences of a winter storm that hit the country, the White House said.
“The President invited the Governor to send the full force of the federal government to support the people of New York as the state grapples with the impact of the historic winter storm. The President said that he and the First Lady of the United States are praying for the people of New York and all those who have lost their relatives,” follows from a statement by the US administration following the call.
In addition, Biden expressed gratitude to Hokul for her efforts as governor, as well as to the National Guard, law enforcement and first responders for their tireless work.
“The president said he has instructed his team to immediately respond to any request for federal assistance from the governor,” the White House said.
00:50

Media: in the United States canceled thousands of flights due to a snow storm

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The French ridiculed Ukraine because of the attacks on Russia

1 hour ago

US winter storm deaths rise to more than 50 | News

1 hour ago

Media: Britain has prepared a plan to reduce the number of incoming migrants

2 hours ago

Kyiv wants to hold a “peace summit” at the UN site, said Kuleba

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.