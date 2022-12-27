Biden offers New York governor all resources to deal with bad weather

WASHINGTON, December 27 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation on Monday with New York Governor Kathy Hokul, during which he offered federal assistance in dealing with the consequences of a winter storm that hit the country, the White House said.

“The President invited the Governor to send the full force of the federal government to support the people of New York as the state grapples with the impact of the historic winter storm. The President said that he and the First Lady of the United States are praying for the people of New York and all those who have lost their relatives,” follows from a statement by the US administration following the call.