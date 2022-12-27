US winter storm deaths rise to more than 50 | News

Report This Content

Official sources from the United States (USA) confirmed on Monday the death of more than 50 people due to the frost caused by the winter storm Elliott, which affects a large part of the northern nation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Winter storm leaves at least 22 dead in the United States

So far there are a total of 55 deaths, 27 of them were in New York, according to the Erie County Health Department (DSCE).

“Very sadly, the DSCE coroner has confirmed another 2 deaths from the blizzard. The death total is now 27,” said Erie County Official Mark Poloncarz.

Very sadly, the @ECDOH Medical Examiner has confirmed another 2 deaths from the Blizzard. Total deaths are now 27. Of these:

– 3 were from an EMS Delay;

– 14 were found outside;

– 3 were from shoveling/blowing cardiac events;

– 4 were from no heat; &

– 3 were in a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Om996bJMoo

—Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz)

December 26, 2022

For her part, Governor Kathy Hochul referred to a “war zone”, alluding to the damage reported in the New York region such as looting, blocked roads, as well as at least 15,000 users with affected electrical service.

“Forecasts are calling for up to another foot of snow in the Buffalo area, and a foot or two in the Watertown area, today and tomorrow. The storm is weakening, but we are not out of the woods yet. Don’t risk it. Stay home, stay off the roads and stay safe,” Hochul said.

Forecasts predict up to another foot of snow to come to the Buffalo area, and one to two feet to come to the Watertown area, today and tomorrow.

The storm is weakening, but we are not out of the woods yet.

Don’t take a chance. Stay home, stay off the roads, and stay safe.

— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul)

December 26, 2022

For their part, Buffalo police officials urged the population to respect the ban on driving without an emergency, as they put their lives at risk and hinder first responders.

The National Weather Service (NWS) assured that in the morning a band of snow arrived in the Buffalo region, which produced the fall of more than seven centimeters of snow every hour, with accumulated between 30 and 60 centimeters in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Among the consequences of the winter storm, it was highlighted that at least 2,244 flights have been canceled and another 4,163 were rescheduled to or from the United States, according to the Flightaware site.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



