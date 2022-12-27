MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. British Home Secretary Swella Braverman has prepared a plan to reduce the number of migrants arriving in the country, the Times newspaper writes, citing a draft document.

Under the proposed plan, the British authorities intend to increase the minimum income level for Britons who want to invite family members who do not have British citizenship to the country. The interior minister’s plan also includes raising the minimum wage for organizations that hire foreign workers. New restrictions may also apply to foreign students, including it will be more difficult for them to bring their loved ones with them due to an increase in the level of required income for each family member.

Braverman has previously said she intends to end migrant hotel accommodation “as soon as possible” to cut costs, as she said the government spends more than £5m a day on hotel accommodation for migrants.

Illegal migrants often look for any opportunity to cross the English Channel and end up in the UK, where they are attracted by a social program, the possibility of obtaining refugee status and financial assistance. In August this year, Britain recorded the largest number of monthly border violations since the start of migration flows in 2019 – more than 13.5 thousand illegal immigrants crossed the English Channel to enter the country. The total number of migrants who arrived in Britain this year exceeded 44 thousand people. Earlier, British media wrote that the country spends about 7 million pounds a day on keeping migrants in hotels.