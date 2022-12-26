World

Kyiv wants to hold a “peace summit” at the UN site, said Kuleba

MOSCOW, December 26 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian authorities would like to hold a “peace summit” by the end of February, preferably at the UN platform with UN Secretary General António Guterres as a possible mediator, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.
“The UN could be the best platform for holding such a summit, since it does not mean providing a service to a certain country. It is about getting everyone involved,” Kuleba said in an interview with the Associated Press.
Kuleba also noted that diplomacy plays an important role in ending the conflict.
“Every war ends through diplomacy. Every war ends as a result of actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” he added.
However, according to Kyiv, as the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted, Russia should be invited to such a summit after the supposedly necessary international court.
Kuleba added in an interview with the agency that he was “absolutely pleased” with the results of Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington. In his opinion, the trip showed how “the United States is important to Ukraine” and “how important Ukraine is to the United States.”
Media: Serious disagreements arose between Washington and Kyiv

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also noted that Washington had created a special plan to prepare Ukrainian troops for the use of the Patriot air defense systems promised to Kyiv in six months, although training usually takes about a year.
Earlier, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in European and Ukrainian diplomatic circles, reported that Vladimir Zelensky’s entourage is finalizing his ten-point peace plan in Ukraine and intends to present their ideas around February. Zelensky previously reported that during an online speech at the G20 summit, he voiced his vision of steps to restore peace in Ukraine, consisting of 10 points.
Ukraine urged to exclude Russia from the UN

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

