Erdogan reaffirms Turkey’s intention to become a hub for energy supplies

Active work is underway to form a gas hub in Turkey, a decision may be made in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier. Pricing at such a hub, unlike the Dutch TTF, would be market-based, Novak said. On December 19, the EU countries agreed to create a mechanism for correcting the gas market. It will be launched when the price of a monthly TTF futures exceeds 180 euros per MWh (almost 2,000 dollars per thousand cubic meters at the current exchange rate) for three days and at the same time its spread to the price of LNG on world markets will be more than 35 euros. The mechanism will begin to operate from February 15.