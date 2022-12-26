Zakharova called the law of Ukraine on national minorities a cynical mockery

MOSCOW, December 26 – RIA Novosti. The new law of Ukraine on national minorities is a cynical mockery of their rights, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“We carefully studied the law “On National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine” adopted on December 13 by the Verkhovna Rada in the second and final reading, and we consider it our duty to draw the attention of the international community to the cynical mockery of the Ukrainian legislators over the rights of national minorities in violation of all existing obligations of this country within the relevant organizations “Zakharova said.

She highlighted the provisions of the law concerning ethnic Russians or, as they are indicated in the text, “identifying their ethnic origin with a state recognized in Ukraine and / or international organizations as a terrorist state (aggressor state)”. For the duration of the martial law in Ukraine and for six months after its cancellation, practically all their rights and freedoms are limited, including the right to peaceful assembly, receiving funding, creating advisory bodies under local administrations, and participating in international activities.

“This is exactly what segregation and obvious manifestations of Nazism look like, which in Ukraine they are trying to fix at the legislative level. However, international and European human rights organizations do not pay attention to this, which turn a blind eye to any infringement of human rights when it comes to ethnic Russians. So Russophobia is manifesting, which we have been talking about incessantly for a long time.Unfortunately, the situation today is such that it is useless to call on international organizations to impress Kyiv and demand that it fulfill its human rights obligations.Only the implementation of the goals and objectives of a special military operation is capable of returning to the Russian people and representatives of other nationalities in Ukraine, their rights to speak freely in their native language, receive education in it, preserve their historical memory and honor their heroes, restore the rule of law and respect for human rights in Ukraine,” Zakharova stressed.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Parliament in the second reading adopted a bill on national minorities, which is one of the requirements for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.