“This is exactly what segregation and obvious manifestations of Nazism look like, which in Ukraine they are trying to fix at the legislative level. However, international and European human rights organizations do not pay attention to this, which turn a blind eye to any infringement of human rights when it comes to ethnic Russians. So Russophobia is manifesting, which we have been talking about incessantly for a long time.Unfortunately, the situation today is such that it is useless to call on international organizations to impress Kyiv and demand that it fulfill its human rights obligations.Only the implementation of the goals and objectives of a special military operation is capable of returning to the Russian people and representatives of other nationalities in Ukraine, their rights to speak freely in their native language, receive education in it, preserve their historical memory and honor their heroes, restore the rule of law and respect for human rights in Ukraine,” Zakharova stressed.