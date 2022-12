Ambassador to Canada condemns Germany’s vote against UN resolution on Nazism

“The question arises: how sincere was the repentance of the West Germans (whom Russia allowed to unify Germany in 1990) that they were responsible for the world war? Not to mention the Japanese, who still have not admitted guilt for aggression and monstrous atrocities and not only do not want to agree in full with the results of the Second World War, but officially, almost every year, at the government level, war criminals are commemorated in the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo,” the Russian ambassador said.