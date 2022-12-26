Ambassador to Canada condemns Germany’s vote against UN resolution on Nazism

WASHINGTON, December 26 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov called blasphemous the vote of the former Axis countries, including Germany and Japan, against the Russian resolution in the UN General Assembly on the fight against the glorification of Nazism, wondering how sincere the repentance of these countries for the crimes during the Second Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov called blasphemous the vote of the former Axis countries, including Germany and Japan, against the Russian resolution in the UN General Assembly on the fight against the glorification of Nazism, wondering how sincere the repentance of these countries for the crimes during the Second World War was.

Germany, Japan and Italy were the main Axis partners during World War II.

“For the first time, Germany and Japan spoke out against it. The descendants of the main Axis states that lost World War II. For decades, they wanted to wash themselves off their dark past. They wanted to make the whole world forget the war crimes and crimes against humanity they committed. And now they have thrown off their masks,” he said. Stepanov in a comment to RIA Novosti.

As the Russian diplomat noted, such “blasphemous behavior offends the memory of the victims of German Nazism and Japanese militarism.” In the same way, according to Stepanov, it offends the UN Charter, since “it runs counter to the obligations of these countries” when joining the organization to adhere to its goals and principles.

“The question arises: how sincere was the repentance of the West Germans (whom Russia allowed to unify Germany in 1990) that they were responsible for the world war? Not to mention the Japanese, who still have not admitted guilt for aggression and monstrous atrocities and not only do not want to agree in full with the results of the Second World War, but officially, almost every year, at the government level, war criminals are commemorated in the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo,” the Russian ambassador said.

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission expressed confidence that such behavior of the two countries is possible only with the complicity of the United States, under whose “multi-layered covert occupation” Tokyo and Berlin are still located.

“Washington (like today’s generation of politicians in Ottawa) has ‘forgotten’ about its participation in the anti-Hitler coalition for the sake of new geopolitical tasks and is desperately trying to distort and falsify history,” the high-ranking Russian diplomat concluded.

Earlier, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution of the Russian Federation on combating the glorification of Nazism. 120 countries voted for the resolution, 50 were against, 10 abstained. Among those who were against were Germany, Italy, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Hungary, Japan, Latvia, Poland, Spain, Ukraine, Britain, the USA. Many of them explain their position by saying that Russia allegedly uses the resolution to justify its special operation in Ukraine.