US demanded that Iran release all protesters

WASHINGTON, December 26 – RIA Novosti. The United States demands from the Iranian authorities to release without any conditions all prisoners who participated in anti-government protests in the country, said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“We demand the unconditional release of all people imprisoned in Iran for the peaceful exercise of their freedoms,” he said in a statement.

According to Price, the international community continues to support the “brave Iranian women,” including through the removal of Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

On December 14, the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted in favor of a US resolution excluding Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women for violating women’s rights. 28 countries voted “for” the resolution. Against were 8 states, including Russia. The Iranian Foreign Ministry categorically condemned the resolution, stressing that it has no legal force and is contrary to the UN Charter.

Since mid-September, mass riots have been taking place in Iran due to the death of a young girl, Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by the vice police. Residents of the country blamed law enforcement officers for the death of Mahsa. Iranian women began to massively publish videos on social networks in which they cut off their hair and burned the hijab.

For two and a half months, the protests have acquired a radical extremist character. Almost daily, rioters began to attack clerics, abbots of Iranian mosques, members of the security forces – the police, the IRGC, as well as members of one of the major military structures – the Basij. In late October and early November, two terrorist attacks also took place in Iran: the first in the city of Shiraz, the second in a small city in the province of Khuzestan, in the south of the country. The terrorists fired semi-automatic weapons at groups of civilians and police officers.

The Iranian authorities accuse Western countries of supporting the protesters, who in their media circulate messages of a subversive, anti-Iranian nature , and also call on the Iranian population to carry out revolutionary measures and overthrow the government in the country. Law enforcement agencies are carrying out mass arrests of people recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.