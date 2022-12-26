World

Media: in the United States canceled thousands of flights due to a snow storm

WASHINGTON, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Thousands of flights were canceled in the United States due to a snow storm, according to the Washington Post.
“About 5,000 flights were canceled on Monday due to the weather,” the newspaper reports.
According to him, about 14 thousand flights are delayed.
At least 50 people were reported to have previously died in the US in blizzard-related incidents. Deaths have been reported in 12 states: Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin. At the same time, half of the deaths occurred in accidents in western New York State.
US winter storm death toll rises to 50

