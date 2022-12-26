Media: in the United States canceled thousands of flights due to a snow storm

WASHINGTON, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Thousands of flights were canceled in the United States due to a snow storm, according to the Washington Post.

At least 50 people were reported to have previously died in the US in blizzard-related incidents. Deaths have been reported in 12 states: Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin. At the same time, half of the deaths occurred in accidents in western New York State.