MOSCOW, December 26 – RIA Novosti. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the elimination of a new channel for transporting men of military age abroad, a deputy of the Chernihiv City Council may be involved in its work, the agency said on Monday.

“The SBU exposed a new channel for the escape of evaders abroad, an organization headed by a deputy of the Chernihiv City Council is involved in the scheme. As a result of investigative and operational actions in the Chernihiv region, three organizers of illegal traffic were exposed. They turned out to be local merchants,” the security service reports in its Telegram channel .

According to the agency, the organizers offered potential recruits to travel outside the country for five thousand dollars. During the search, money, computer equipment, seals of a public organization, which were used to forge documents, two Kalashnikov assault rifles and cartridges were found from the defendants.

According to the SBU, the suspects were chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention without the right to make bail. At the moment, investigations are ongoing.