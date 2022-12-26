World

SBU announced the elimination of a new channel for transporting draft dodgers abroad

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 26 – RIA Novosti. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the elimination of a new channel for transporting men of military age abroad, a deputy of the Chernihiv City Council may be involved in its work, the agency said on Monday.
“The SBU exposed a new channel for the escape of evaders abroad, an organization headed by a deputy of the Chernihiv City Council is involved in the scheme. As a result of investigative and operational actions in the Chernihiv region, three organizers of illegal traffic were exposed. They turned out to be local merchants,” the security service reports in its Telegram channel .
According to the agency, the organizers offered potential recruits to travel outside the country for five thousand dollars. During the search, money, computer equipment, seals of a public organization, which were used to forge documents, two Kalashnikov assault rifles and cartridges were found from the defendants.
According to the SBU, the suspects were chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention without the right to make bail. At the moment, investigations are ongoing.
December 23, 11:16

FSB carried out raids against SBU agents in several regions

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ambassador to Canada condemns Germany’s vote against UN resolution on Nazism

13 mins ago

US demanded that Iran release all protesters

29 mins ago

Media: in the United States canceled thousands of flights due to a snow storm

45 mins ago

Participants of the CIS summit will not exchange New Year’s gifts

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.