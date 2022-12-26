World

Participants of the CIS summit will not exchange New Year’s gifts

MOSCOW, December 26 – RIA Novosti. Participants of the informal CIS summit, which is being held in St. Petersburg a few days before the New Year, do not plan to exchange gifts, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.
The leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan arrived in St. Petersburg at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“No. Usually not. Heads of state talk about serious things,” Peskov said in an interview with Channel One.
Putin summed up the results of the year at an informal summit of the CIS countries

