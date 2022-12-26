Death toll from explosion in South Africa rises to 15 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The death toll from Saturday’s explosion of a tanker truck in Boksburg, near Johannesburg, South Africa, rose to 15, the Health Minister announced Sunday, up from 10 the night before.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Truck explosion in South Africa leaves at least 10 dead

“Yesterday the death toll was 10 people, this morning it’s 15,” Joe Phaahla said during a press conference at the Tambo Memorial Hospital located right next to the site of the explosion, where many people were also injured.

A truck carrying gasoline got stuck under a low bridge in Boksburg, in Gauteng province, causing a fire and subsequent explosion.

“It was a massive explosion that could be felt about five kilometers away,” Simon Zwane, a spokesman for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, told local broadcaster NewZroom Afrika.

According to Phaahla, three of the deceased were hospital employees.

The South African Government has extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and has wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report