MOSCOW, December 26 – RIA Novosti. Appointed by the Taliban (the Taliban * is under UN sanctions for terrorism), Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mavlawi Abdul Kabir said that the country’s authorities do not mind girls getting education, Bakhtar agency reports.

At a meeting with an association of private universities in Afghanistan, he said that the Taliban are not opposed to girls getting an education and are working to end the suspension of education as soon as possible.

Earlier, Afghan media reported that the Ministry of Higher Education in the Taliban government ordered to suspend the education of female students in private and public universities in Afghanistan. The Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan said that the education of girls in secular universities violates the laws of Islam and is contrary to Islamic traditions.

* The Taliban* is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities