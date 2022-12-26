Ukraine urged to exclude Russia from the UN

MOSCOW, December 26 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for the exclusion of Russia from the United Nations, according to the agency’s website.

“Ukraine calls on the UN member states to renew the application of the UN Charter in matters of the legitimacy of the stay of the Russian Federation in the UN, deprive Russia of the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council and exclude the country from the UN as a whole,” the statement reads.

The ministry claims that the Russian side took the place of a permanent member of the UN Security Council in “bypassing the Charter of the organization.” In addition, Kyiv accused Moscow of using its veto power in the Security Council.

Ukrainian diplomats also said that UN membership is granted to “peace-loving states” on the recommendation of the Security Council and the decision of the General Assembly.

“In no way could it replace the current UN Charter and the agreement of the group of countries of the former USSR in Almaty in December 1991, which was not ratified by the Parliament of Ukraine, but which allegedly became the basis for Boris Yeltsin, then President of the RSFSR, to appeal to the UN Secretary General about continuity (continuity. – Ed.) membership in the UN,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Since the start of a special military operation in Ukraine and in Western countries, there have been occasional calls to expel Russia from the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, the country’s participation in the Security Council as a permanent member is spelled out in Article 23 of the Charter of the organization.

Thus, in order to exclude Russia from the Security Council, an amendment to the fundamental document of the UN would be needed, for the adoption of which the signature of all permanent members is required. Moscow has the right to veto such a proposal.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba earlier on Monday announced his intention to raise the question of the legitimacy of Russia’s presence in the UN Security Council. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin called this initiative unrealizable, since in order to amend the provisions of the UN, it is necessary that they be supported and ratified by two-thirds of the participating states, including all permanent members of the Security Council.

At the end of September, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that talking about expanding the UN Security Council at the expense of Western countries is ridiculous, because they will not bring anything new there. According to him, Western countries, including Germany, as well as Japan, which have declared themselves candidates for permanent membership in the UN Security Council, “follow the instructions of the United States.”

Russia, the United States, China, Great Britain and France are members of the Security Council on a permanent basis, each of these countries has the right to veto. Another ten members are elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms.