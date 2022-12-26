Kurdish community plans to hold three more actions in Paris

PARIS, December 26 – RIA Novosti. The Kurdish Democratic Council of France plans to hold three more demonstrations in Paris on January 4, 7 and 9 in memory of the Kurds who were shot dead on Friday, as well as the three activists killed in January 2013, Berivan Firat, spokeswoman for the organization, told RIA Novosti.

“Even before the attack on Friday, we were planning a rally on January 4 in memory of the activists killed in 2013. Now we will continue our actions. On January 7 we will organize a very large-scale action at the EU level, and on January 9 there will be a commemorative event organized by the Paris City Hall,” she said.

Firat noted that the Kurdish community is closely following the investigation and does not believe that the person accused of the attack on the Kurds on Friday is mentally ill, as the investigation claims.

“He came absolutely calmly and said that he had come to kill the Kurds. He told the police that he hated the Kurds. He is not crazy,” the spokeswoman added.

On Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire on a street near a Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, killing three Kurds. He later attributed his actions to racism and pathological hatred of foreigners. The shooter was transferred to the psychiatric police department, as the investigation considered his condition incompatible with detention.

He will appear before an investigating judge on Monday before being charged.

Earlier, a demonstration was held in Paris in memory of the three members of the Kurdish community shot dead on Friday, as well as three activists killed in January 2013.

The rally was held peacefully, about 1,500 people took part in it. Representatives of the Kurdish community carried photographs of the dead and chanted slogans calling for a fair investigation into the two incidents, which they consider acts of terrorism by Turkey.

On Saturday, a Kurdish demonstration escalated into clashes with law enforcement officers. They began to block the streets, and the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Later, the protesters began to break bus stops, overturn cars, set fire to garbage cans. They also removed cobblestones from the road pavement to pelt the police with them. As a result, on Saturday, 11 people were detained during the riots in the French capital, more than 30 law enforcement officers were injured.