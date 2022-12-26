Turkish Foreign Ministry Summoned French Ambassador Over PKK Action in Paris, Source Says

ANKARA, December 26 – RIA Novosti. The French ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in connection with “anti-Turkish propaganda” of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in the country during the rallies in Paris, a diplomatic source in Ankara told RIA Novosti.

“Herve Magro, the French Ambassador in Ankara, was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry today and our reaction was expressed to the black propaganda launched by the PKK/PYD/YPG circles against our country under the pretext of an attack by a Frenchman in Paris on December 23, and the participation of French government officials and some politicians in this propaganda, and our reaction was highlighted. Our reaction on this issue was also expressed by our embassy in Paris to the relevant French authorities,” the source said.

Yesterday, 19:52 Turkish Defense Minister commented on the unrest in Paris

According to him, “Ambassador Magro was informed of Ankara’s position that “it would be useful for the French government and public opinion to correctly analyze the acts of violence committed by the terrorist organization on the streets of Paris.”

“Turkey’s expectations were underlined that France will act with common sense in the face of the aforementioned incident and will not allow the terrorist organization to advance its insidious plans,” the source stressed.

On Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire on a street near a Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, killing three Kurds. He later attributed his actions to racism and pathological hatred of foreigners. The shooter was transferred to the psychiatric police department, as the investigation considered his condition incompatible with detention.

He will appear before an investigating judge on Monday before being charged.

Earlier, a demonstration was held in Paris in memory of the three members of the Kurdish community shot dead on Friday, as well as three activists killed in January 2013.

18:52 Kurdish community plans to hold three more actions in Paris

The rally was held peacefully, about 1,500 people took part in it. Representatives of the Kurdish community carried photographs of the dead and chanted slogans calling for a fair investigation into the two incidents, which they consider acts of terrorism by Turkey.

On Saturday, a Kurdish demonstration escalated into clashes with law enforcement officers. They began to block the streets, and the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Later, the protesters began to break bus stops, overturn cars, set fire to garbage cans. They also removed cobblestones from the road pavement to pelt the police with them. As a result, on Saturday, 11 people were detained during the riots in the French capital, more than 30 law enforcement officers were injured.