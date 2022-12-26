President Vladimir Putin will receive CIS leaders this Monday | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Monday with eight leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the city of Saint Petersburg for an unofficial meeting called by the Russian leader, sources close to the Kremlin reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia and Azerbaijan discuss border security with Armenia

The meeting will be attended by the presidents of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko; from Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev; from Kazakhstan, Kasim-Yomart Tokaev; from Tajikistan, Emomali Rachmon; from Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov; of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyóyev, as well as the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinián.

According to local media, the leaders will take stock of the year that is closing, will address issues of mutual cooperation and discuss some current international issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host an important informal meeting of CIS(Commonwealth of Independent states) leaders in St. Petersburg today: Lukashenko, Aliyev, Pashinian, Tokayev, Berdymukhamedov, Rakhmon, and Mirziyoyev will attend the summit. pic.twitter.com/BlCvmd856h

— Reggie Meezer (@ReggieMeezer)

December 26, 2022

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared that just a few weeks ago the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the CIS agreed to intensify the exchange on military matters.

Shoigu explained that the participants in the meeting recognized the need to improve the mechanism for exchanging information related to security, as well as periodically holding operational and combat training exercises.

Created in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the CIS currently includes nine members: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Ukraine and Turkmenistan have not participated in the meetings for years, although they have the status of founding States.

The last official CIS summit was held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, last October. At the conclave, the Russian president offered his colleagues to meet unofficially at the end of the year in Saint Petersburg, a city that on October 7, 2021 was also the scene of an informal CIS summit.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report